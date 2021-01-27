lamour Countdown Night at Pan Pacific Hanoi – Ring in New Year of the Ox 2021

Thurs 11 Feb 2021, 09 pm – 01 am

The Summit Bar

Floor 20, Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi:

Out with the old, in with the new! It’s time to cheer for New year of the Ox 2021 at The Summit Bar. Overlooking the cityscape, Glamour Countdown Night is set up in the fantastic and hypnotizing space of the iconic Summit bar. Especially, you will have an unforgettable countdown night featuring a meticulous selection of beverages paired with delectable delights while immersing in the Hanoi skyline and Westlake view.

Countdown tickets are available for purchase:

VND980,000++ per adult including unlimited wonton soup and 03 drinks of your choice with selected drinks (soft drink, chilled juice, fresh juice, smoothie, beer, cocktail, wine, and sparkling wine)

VND490,000++ per child including unlimited wonton soup and 02 drinks of your choice (soft drink, chilled juice, fresh juice, and smoothie)

Hotline: 090 177 8318