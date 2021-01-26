Online Concert in Commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Thurs 28 Jan 2021, 02 am

Online concert on Zoom

From Goethe Institut:

Organized by Holocaust Museum Los Angeles in cooperation with the German Consulate General in Los Angeles. The music program is a bow to the victims of National Socialism. On January 27, 1945, the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp; a year earlier they could liberate the city of St. Petersburg.

The piano pieces performed by German pianist Moritz Ernst (* 1986), pay homage to composers who fell victim to that tyranny. Viktor Ullmann (1898-1944) died in Auschwitz concentration camp. Arnold Schönberg (1874-1951), Erich Zeisl (1905-1959), Walter Arlen (* 1920) and Arthur Lourié (1822-1966) were driven into migration.

The lives of the survivors were as varied as their escape routes. But each of them has the driving force behind the development of the music of the early 20th century, without negating the important role models, Beethoven and Brahms. This applies to Schönberg (he wrote the essay “Brahms, the progressive”), to his pupil (Viktor Ullmann) and their fellow sufferers, Erich Zeisl (the father-in-law of Schönberg’s son Ronald, who married Barbara Zeisl) and Walter Arlen. Arthur Lourié is musically the outsider in this combination; stylistically he represents Russian Futurism, his flight took him on similar routes from St. Petersburg via Berlin and Paris to the American exile.

Pianist and Cambalist Moritz Ernst (*1986)

Moritz Ernst© Janine Kühnstudied music in Detmold and Basel. His most important teachers were Jean-Jacques Dünki, Jörg-Andreas Bötticher (Basel), Peter Feuchtwanger (London), Günter Reinhold, Paul Badura-Skoda, Frederick Rzewski.

Moritz Ernst gives concerts as pianist, harpsichordist and chamber musician performing a wide range of repertoire from baroque to contemporary music. His concerts include appearances in Germany and countries of the European Union, Canada, Malaysia, Switzerland and St. Petersburg, Russia, Shanghai, China, U.K., Teheran, Iran, USA.

He has held master classes in Stuttgart and at The Royal Music Academy in Malmö, Sweden, the Boston Conservatory, USA.

Music of the 20th and 21st century is especially dear to his heart. Ernst has premiered several works as well as collaborating closely with composers such as Klaus Huber, Sandeep Bhagwati, Wolfgang Rihm, Peter Eötvös, Michael Pelzel, Peter Winkler, Sandeep Bhagwati, René Wohlhauser, Kent Olofsson, Miklos Maros, and others, some of whom have dedicated works to him. He advocates the forgotten and less played composers such as Johann Nepomuk Hummel (Sonata op. 106), Feruccio Busonni (Fantasia contrappuntistica), Samuel Scheidt. He recorded the complete piano works of Viktor Ullmann and the sonatas by Norbert von Hannenheim in connection with Deutschlandradio and the CD label EDA Records on two CDs.

