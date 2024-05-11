SOLO International Concert Series: Boris Giltburg Piano Recital

08 pm – 09:30 pm, Wed 22 May 2024

Grand Concert Hall

Vietnam National Academy of Music

77 Hào Nam, Chợ Dừa, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

We are extremely proud to introduce to the audience the first event of the SOLO International Concert Series: world-famous pianist Boris Giltburg will come to Vietnam to perform for the first time.

– VIP 1 Ticket – 1.750.000 VND (Priority queuing at Autograph session after concert)

– VIP 2 Ticket – 1.550.000 VND (Priority queuing at Autograph session after concert)

– Standard 1 Ticket – 950.000 VND

– Standard 2 Ticket – 750.000 VND

About Boris Giltburg

Born in 1984, Boris Giltburg is regarded as one of the most inspiring and compelling concert pianists of this generation. Since winning the Queen Elizabeth International Music Competition in 2013, he has performed in the most prestigious venues including the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, Carnegie Hall, Hamburg Elbphilharmonie, Wiener Konzerthaus and Southbank Centre. He has worked with many top orchestras and conductors across the world including with the Philharmonia Orchestra, London Philharmonic, Czech Philharmonic, Oslo Philharmonic, Dresden Philharmonic, NHK Symphony, Santa Cecilia di Roma, and at the BBC Proms.

Apart from live performances, Boris Giltburg continues to actively captivate musicians and non-musicians through his social media pages, and has attracted a large following of music lovers.

Boris Giltburg is an exclusive recording artist for Naxos and has also provided fingerings for several piano compositions published by G. Henle Verlag.