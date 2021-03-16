Finest Artist Nominees: Ostin Fam

Ostin Fam

Years of birth : 1995

Field: Independent film

About artist: Ostin Fam is a young independent filmmaker in Hanoi. He attended a documentary filmmaking course and short film making workshop at The Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD). Ostin received Freeman Asian Scholarship to attend Wesleyan University where he earned a BA in Film Studies. In 2017, in addition to graduating with High Honors, he was the recipient of the Steven J. Ross Prize, awarded to the best senior film thesis for his project “short/cut”. Ostin was one of four recipients of Sony Pictures’ IFP Marcie Bloom Fellowship in Film in 2017. The notion of cultural fluidity has become a focal point in his works; how people now reconcile their identities in different lands with different customs. His works include “Bình” (short film, 2019) – funded by CJ Cultural Foundation, Singapore International Film Festival and TPD Center, “Short/cut” (short film, 2017) – screened at multiple local and foreign film festivals, “Sanctuary” (short film, 2016): Debut work – Golden Lotus Bud Awards 2019, screened and nominated at multiple local and foreign film festivals; “The Journey” (short documentary film, 2012): Silver Lotus Bud Award – Golden Lotus Bud Award 2012, screened and nominated at multiple local and foreign film festivals. Ostin Fam also joined other film projects as 3rd director assistant – “He Serves Fish, She Eats Flower” (directed by Phan Đăng Di), “The Unseen River” (directed by Phạm Ngọc Lân), “Blessed Land” (directed by Phạm Ngọc Lân), and other.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : Ostin Fam’s short film “Bình” – produced by Phạm Ngọc Lân – was nominated at Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival in France. This is also one of the top five short films in CJ Short Film Project 2019. The film was also nominated in Asian Short Film Competition, Busan International Film Festival 2020 in South Korea.

