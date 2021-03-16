Finest Organizers Nominees: Noirfoto

Founded in : 2017

Years of operation : 03 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : Exhibitions, art talks, workshops, photo contests, and art gallery sale, namely exhibition “3×4 – The New Photographers” (3rd edition), Noirfoto Group Show: A Photographic Assembly, Noirfoto group photo exhibition in Hanoi – “Salon of light”.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery, founded in early 2017, is a space to create, share, support, and nurture the values ​​of the art of photography, especially analogue photography, in both professional and community development aspects. Noirfoto organizes regular talks, lectures and workshops, photo contests, and photo programmes that provide knowledge and skills in basic to advanced photography levels, in partnership with international schools and other art institutions in HCM City and Hanoi.

