Finest Organizers Nominees: VICAS Art Studio

Founded in : 2017

Years of operation : 03 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : Exhibitions, art talks, presentations, seminars, film screenings, performances, exhibitions, courses, workshops, namely “Introduction of VICAS’s Art Collection” exhibition, “The Gioi Khac” (Different World) – Solo exhibition by Pham Nhat Chinh, “Portrait of the Mattress” – Solo exhibition by Hoang Thanh Vinh Phong, “Skilled Hands – Shared Culture” exhibition, “Matrix” – solo exhibition by Nguyen Son, activities within the framework of Cultural and Creative Vietnam Project, activities within the framework of Vietnam Design Week 2020.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: VICAS Centre for Assistance and Development of Contemporary Arts (VICAS Art Studio), officially launched in 11.2017, is a research and development department directly under the management of National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) with aims to support contemporary art practices and experiments in Vietnam and strengthen the network between Vietnamese artists and international arts community through exhibitions, performances, talks and discussions, training courses, workshops and international cooperation projects.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting period runs from 05 Mar 2021, to 20 Mar 2021.

