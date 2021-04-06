[Cho Lon] PhotoWalk

Sat 17 Apr 2021, 07 am – 10 am

Meeting point: Cho Lon Post Office

26 Nguyễn Thi, Ward 13, District 5, HCMC

From the organizer:

Noirfoto Darkroom Studio Gallery in collaboration with Goethe-Institut HCMC, invite you to an early morning PhotoWalk around Cho Lon area.

Cho Lon is the largest Chinatown in Vietnam with roots dating back to 1778. It is well-known for its picturesque ancient architecture, alongside its vibrant and crowded street life.

Pham Tuan Ngoc, a professional photographer, founder of Noirfoto and his team will provide support on technique, composition, subject approach, and other tips and tricks. There will be opportunities to exchange experiences and review photos after the walk. All of which will be guided by practicing photographers.

This month’s PhotoWalk is inspired by a famous Chinese photographer, Fan Ho (1931 – 2016). He began shooting the streets of Hong Kong in black and white with his Rolleiflex at the age of 21. His photographs are famous for the use of lines, geometric shapes, and his use of scale when framing his subjects. Fan Ho shows the beauty of life using light and dark to contrast the images.

What to bring: Camera, water, sun protection, comfortable shoes, batteries and films (or memory cards)

The PhotoWalk is part of a series of photography events co-organized by Noirfoto and Goethe-Institut HCMC in 2021.

Follow updates on event’s page.