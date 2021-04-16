Dalat Maker’s Market

Sat 01 May 2021, 09 am – 05 pm

R House Da Lat

70 Pasteur, Ward 4, Đà Lạt

From the organizer:

The market is for everyone, to connect with souls who share the same passions and interests!

The participating booths include second-hand clothes, handmade accessories, flower / herbal tea, agricultural products, cosmetics, plants, henna painting, tarot, etc… Products displayed for sale must be friendly to the environment. Besides, we have entertainment activities such as live music, food & drink taking place throughout the time.

The fair will be held at R House Dalat, with a 1000m2 garden, both inside and outside. We are a Vegetarian / Vegan restaurant/cafe and a home for rescue dogs.

For vendors who want to join

To register, please contact phone number / zalo: 084 420 3696 (Mr. Duc) or 094 867 5094 (Mr. Thanh)

Fee: 100k / booth, used to run ads, print for the market version and introduce the booths. We provide tables, chairs, umbrellas/covers. You can freely set up and decorate your booth. Please transfer at least a week in advance to reserve.

Transfer content: Name – Selling Items – Phone number

Account Info:

0721000538349

Nguyen Hoang Thien

Vietcombank

Thank you and have a great day, everyone! See you soon at the fair!

Follow updates on event’s page.