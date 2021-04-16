Dalat Maker’s Market
Sat 01 May 2021, 09 am – 05 pm
R House Da Lat
70 Pasteur, Ward 4, Đà Lạt
From the organizer:
The market is for everyone, to connect with souls who share the same passions and interests!
The participating booths include second-hand clothes, handmade accessories, flower / herbal tea, agricultural products, cosmetics, plants, henna painting, tarot, etc… Products displayed for sale must be friendly to the environment. Besides, we have entertainment activities such as live music, food & drink taking place throughout the time.
The fair will be held at R House Dalat, with a 1000m2 garden, both inside and outside. We are a Vegetarian / Vegan restaurant/cafe and a home for rescue dogs.
For vendors who want to join
To register, please contact phone number / zalo: 084 420 3696 (Mr. Duc) or 094 867 5094 (Mr. Thanh)
Fee: 100k / booth, used to run ads, print for the market version and introduce the booths. We provide tables, chairs, umbrellas/covers. You can freely set up and decorate your booth. Please transfer at least a week in advance to reserve.
Transfer content: Name – Selling Items – Phone number
Account Info:
0721000538349
Nguyen Hoang Thien
Vietcombank
Thank you and have a great day, everyone! See you soon at the fair!
Follow updates on event’s page.