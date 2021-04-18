25 Mar – 25 June 2021

L’Usine

19 Lê Thánh Tôn, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

‘Elements and Release’ exhibition features the artwork of the Japanese artist Yohei Yama.

Yohei Yama’s ‘Elements and Release’ takes inspiration from scientific facts and the logical order of the universe as well as the poetic element of pure chance in his creative process. The aerial perspective in his Tree series implied a gaze of somewhat higher being looking downwards to earth in the name of God/ the Creator or some smaller being in a world so vast and out of reach. The swirling, inconsistent circles of tiny trees make no attempt to disguise the artist’s hand and their unevenness gives them a kinetic, optical effect that has remained stable in Yohei’s works.

About Yohei Yama

Born in Saitama Japan in 1977, Yohei Yama now lives and works in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Originally a photographer by trade and traveller by nature, he had his first solo show of paintings in Arles, France and has continued as a painter ever since, exhibited widely across the globe.

About L’Usine

L’Usine offers exceptional spaces, products and experiences with strong character, inspired by Saigon at its cosmopolitan height.

