Call for Event & Activity Registration for the VFCD 2021

Deadline: Monday 30 Aug 2021, 05 pm

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021 (VFCD 2021) initiated by RMIT University Vietnam creates an open, timely and interactive platform for creative individuals and organisations to engage with thousands of audiences online and offline.

Under the theme Creative Future : How the cultural and creative industries enhance the social and economic development of Vietnam and promote the smart development of Vietnam’s major cities, the VFCD 2021’s programme includes cultural exploration tours, talks/seminars, workshops, exhibitions, and various online activities discussing visions, trends, cultural identity and future opportunities for creative industries in Vietnam.

Timeline: 06 – 21 Nov 2021

Venues: Hanoi, Hue (tentative) & Ho Chi Minh city

If you’re an individual, group or belong to an organisation looking to become an event partner of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021 – a festival aiming to build a fresh, energetic and diverse image for Vietnam’s creative culture, don’t hesitate to contact us!

How to register:

– If you have already joined us in VFMD 2019 or VFCD 2020, please check your email. We have directly sent you a registration link. If you haven’t received it, please contact us at [email protected]

– If you have never joined us as an event partner, please email us at [email protected] for detailed instructions.

Note: All info in the following form will be used to communicate and promote the events to the public on relevant channels. Kindly ensure the info’s accuracy.

About Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.