Tues – Sun 18 July 2021 – 15 Aug 2021, 10 am – 07 pm

Mơ Art Space

Số 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

This July, Mơ Art Space would like to invite Hanoi art lovers to visit the art showcase Illusion by Lê Brothers ( Lê Ngọc Thanh and Lê Đức Hải). Illusion is the name of the latest art project of Le Ngoc Thanh and Le Duc Hai, as known as Le Brothers, a pair of twin artists originally from Quang Binh province but living and working in the city of Hue for the past 20 years. The project was first showcased for the first time in 2020 at Lê Bá Đảng art center – Huế City and would be on display at Mơ Art Space in Hanoi this July.

“Illusion is not a separate project but belongs to a series of artistic conceptual stations created by the Le Brothers over the years on major topics: Violence, History, Connections, and placing them in the thought realm formed by the constant collision of real life. This is the most recent artistic series of reflections, initially called ‘the sorrow of war’ but rapidly develops to encompass a broader meaning, or adopt an approach looking more at the depth, that talks about the connotation of violence across historical layers and ‘disassemble’ – placing them in contexts of dialogue with contemporary material and awareness, as well as holds the potential to transform into a variety of visual arts and multimedia languages.”

(From the curatorial text of Nguyễn Anh Tuấn)

Lê Brothers: Le Ngoc Thanh and Le Duc Hai are identical twin brothers who live and work in Hue, Vietnam, a place that serves as inspiration for much of their work. They have performed and exhibited their work locally and internationally including Singapore Biennale 2013, “Secret Archipelago”- Singapour En France Le Festival at Palais de Tokyo, Paris 2015 and most recently “Southeast Asia Performance Collection” Munich, Germany 2019. Their unique approach to history, identity and the interpretation of the past in the present produces works that accelerate our understanding of unforgettable events which are presented as refined and dignified accounts that invite the viewer’s reflection, realization and a deeper respect for culture and custom. Their practice explores an aesthetic in examine, dissect and question the post-war consciousness of North and South Vietnam. Le brothers are also the founders of an art foundation called New Space Arts Foundation, where artists around the world may attend residences and create art. The foundation is the first artist residency in Vietnam opened in 2008, funded by Le Brothers from the sales of their art.

Nguyen Anh-Tuan graduated from the Hanoi Fine Arts University (currently Vietnam Fine Art University) with a major in Theory & History of Arts. Tuan has worked as art researcher at the Hanoi Institute of Art from 2002 – 2015, and as program manager of Muong AIR, the artist-in-residency program of Muong Studio from 2012 – 2016, and has taken on the responsibility as country director appointed by the Indochina Arts Partnership (2016 – 2019). Since March 2016, he was appointed to be Artistic director of Heritage Space – an independent art organization in Hanoi, Vietnam. Tuan is also a member of Mekong Cultural Hubs – the network of cultural sectors in Mekong Delta countries since 2018, and member of the Cultural Creative Hubs project (2018 – 2021) implemented by British Council Vietnam and VICAS, co-sponsored by British Council and European Union.

In light of the current COVID-19 developments, there isn’t an opening reception. Only 8 people are allowed at the exhibition space, please wear a mask when visiting and use the hand sanitizer provided at the entrance.

Follow updates on event’s page.