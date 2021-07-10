Fellowship Open Call

Fellowship Duration: Sep 2021 – Feb 2022

Application Deadline: Sun, 18 July 2021, 11:59 pm (GMT +8)

From the organizer:

The Singapore International Foundation’s Art for Good Fellowship is a programme that brings together individuals from diverse sectors to foster a community of practice that harnesses the power of arts and culture to create positive social change, through learning, sharing and collaborating.

The 2021 edition of the Fellowship will be taking place digitally, and centre around Arts and Well-being for Children and Youth in a Digital Future. It will explore the intersections between the arts and technology in enhancing access and achieving social impact, and how the arts contribute to the mental, social and emotional wellness of young people in a digital age. If you are interested in being a part of a global network of practitioners that uses the arts to connect and collaborate for positive change, we invite you to apply to be a part of this year’s virtual Fellowship.

What You Can Expect

Capacity Building: Develop skills and knowledge to harness the power of arts and culture to create positive social change in the communities you work with.

Multi-sectoral Exchanges: Engage with leaders from diverse sectors, such as artists, arts administrators and social sector professionals.

International Connections: Join our international network to connect and explore collaborations with other Fellows.

Apply to be a part of the Arts for Good Fellowship now!