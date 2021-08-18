Online Premiere: Split

21 Aug, 08 pm – 23 Oct 2021, 11 pm

Premiere on Goethe Institut’s Youtube channel

From Goethe Institut:

When confined to a small space, with no contact with the outside, encounters are not any more, everything just takes place in a space so familiar that it seems boring, will we cut off all associations? Or is it the time to connect to oneself – something that we occasionally forget? Each time like that, people “split” themselves.

“Split” is the breaking in piece, angled deeply inwardly. When outer space is limited, people discover emotions hidden deep within themselves, observe themselves under different beings, both separate and mixed, sometimes very confusing. “splitting” without separation, split to open, for stopping but clarifying, for reflection and for connecting.

The contemporary dance performance consists of three parts:

‘Stop’ – ‘Confide’ – ‘The cover’

Dancer: BAYDANC (Lê Trần Thảo Nhi, Hoàng Lan Phương, Phạm Ngọc Toàn)

Musician: Nguyễn Thị Thùy Linh

Lighting: Vũ Đình Thắng

Production assistant: Nguyễn Thị Phương Anh

Length: 40 Min

The show was performed and recorded on 21 Sep 2020 as part of the project Culture Lab.

An event within the context of the project Culture Lab, an initiative by the Goethe-Institut Hanoi.

