01 – 07 Dec 2021, 07 pm – 09 pm

Á Space

Lane 59 Ngô Gia Tự (Turn Right at the end the lane, go 500m)

From the organizer:

Seven young artists – with performance and installation practices, analogue and digital, mechanical and organic, present and non-present – come together in a 7+ days experimentation. ‘Running on the Golden Road’ conveys feelings of readiness for the yet to come or dream-like states of mind on the now? Does it imply a vague belief in “what we could know”, or will it lead us toward the dark side of the lightness of “what we already knew”? Wherever the artist is, the artwork is here, taking the audience on a journey into their world, running with them!

‘Chạy trên đường vàng | Running on the Golden Road’ is the second show in the ‘Chuỗi chạy hoang | Animal Marathon’ program of Á space. Please make sure that you have had 2 doses of the COVID vaccine and pre-register with us to visit.

Artists:

– Ngoc Nau

– Flinh

– Thuy Anh Dang

– Le Xuan Tien

– Nguyen Duc Huy

– THAORS

– Quang Quang

Moderator: mi-mimi

Follow updates on event’s page.