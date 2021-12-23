Đàn Đó Concert

19:30 – 21:00, Sun 26 Dec 2021, 07:30 am – 09 am

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hang Buom, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Registration link

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

Đàn Đó, different from any music you have ever heard?

Đàn Đó is a story on the creative journey of Finding and Found new sound values from familiar local materials: Bamboo and Soil. The rich indigenous culture of Vietnam has been the inspiration that sets the tone, aesthetic and language of expression for each musical instrument, for incredibly interesting and surprising stories of creativity.

“Đó” evokes an emotional imagination on cultures, bringing about an unique experience with music, which was familiar in regard to imagery and materials, yet brand new in expressing the beauty of the sound from each instrument. The event programme features music pieces inspired by the instrument names in the Đàn Đó set.

Each composition will reveal the birth of each instrument, along with the characteristics and expressions of music, creating a cozy atmosphere to let the audience immerse themselves in the show.

Performed by:

– Nguyễn Đức Minh: đàn đó, sáo (flute) pí, đàn môi (mouth harp), chiêng (gong) đó, trống (drum) thanh, trống (drum) lợn

– Đinh Anh Tuấn: đàn đó, trống (drum) thanh, trống (drum) lợn, đàn môi (mouth harp), đàn tính

– Nguyễn Quang Sự: đàn đó, trống (drum) chum, trống lợn, con tè, chiêng (gong) đó, đàn Goong.

– Quyền Thiện Đắc: jazz saxophone, baritone, clarinet bass, soprano sax.

– Limebócx: Trang Chuối: vocal, zither, guitarbass & Nguyễn Huy Tuấn: beatbox, loop station.

About Đàn Đó:

Đàn Đó initially consisted of Nguyễn Đức Minh, Đinh Anh Tuấn, Trần Kim Ngọc, and Nguyễn Quang Sự – who together pursue an art practice which is creatively inspired by local materials.

“Đàn Đó” comes from the namesake musical instrument that was created during their creative process to develop a set of instruments of mainly bamboo and soil.

From 2015, Đàn Đó began working at Phù Sa Lab, a space connecting artists from various genres and disciplines, with an overarching dedication for indigenous cultures. The connection and collaboration engendered here helped sow the seed for a number of long-term projects such as Lời Của Tre (2016), Chém Gió Concert (2018) – combining local Vietnamese wind instruments such as the gongs, Ghinang drums, đàn đó, and Western jazz trumpets.

Nguyễn Đức Phương is the last person to join Đàn Đó, and also the one who help document, in painting and sketches, the group’s journey to find the creative values that they have been pursuing for over 10 years.

The performance is open free of charge, but you will still need to register at the link at the top of this post. See you this December 26 to immerse ourselves in the world of music.

Follow updates on event’s page.