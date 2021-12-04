Saigon Urban Arts: Street Mural Painting

04 – 18 Dec 2021

Sat 11 Dec 2021, 09 am – 12 pm & 02 pm – 05 pm

Chung Cư 1a/1b Nguyễn Đình Chiểu

48 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, District 1, HCMC

From Viện Pháp:

Street art is a part of our everyday life. It can appear out of nowhere and then disappear as quickly as it came. Walk around and you’ll see it in front of you, above and below. It’s big, it’s small and it’s diverse in its many styles.

We are excited to announce the beginning of our Saigon Urban Arts Festival with the painting of five murals in the heart of Dakao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. Three of the murals are a collaboration between European and Vietnamese urban artists: Cresk and Enni (Germany), Daes and Marc Lee (Switzerland) and Kleur and Bouda (France) and two are from SubyOne and Daos501.

From December 4th – December 18th, 2021, street artists, Cresk, Daes, Daos, Kleur, and SubyOne will be covering the walls of the apartment buildings at 1A Nguyen Dinh Chieu and the walls at Mai Thi Luu with beautiful artwork exploring various Sustainable Development Goals as outlined by the United Nations.

This is the first phase of the murals with the second phase occurring in 2022, when the collaborative European artists, Enni, Bouda, and Marc Lee will contribute their part to the artworks.

Stop by throughout the week to see the work in progress. On Saturday, December 11th between 09 am – 12 pm and 02 pm – 05 pm you can see our artists in action and learn more about SUA from our project team.

Saigon Urban Arts Festival (SUA 2021) is co-organized by the French Institut in Vietnam and the Goethe-Institut in Ho Chi Minh City with the support of the Franco-German Cultural Fund, supported by Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia – New Dehli and in partnership with the Consulate General of Switzerland.

Follow updates on event’s page.