Sat 25 Dec 2021, 09:30 am – 11:30 am

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

Opening the series of events in Unleashing Creativity Week 2021, join us on the talk Unleashing Creativity – Hanoi 2021 to discuss with and hear from the experts about the new creative narrative in the thousand-year-old capital city

Taking place on December 25th, the talk will offer an objective view on the potential, opportunities and challenges in forming creative communities; propose management and operation mechanism to improve the competitive advantages of Hanoi, in comparison to other cities in the region

* Event open free of charge on a first come – first serve basis

Don’t miss out on:

1/ The talk:

– Hanoi and the potential to build a creative city with its cultural resources

– UNESCO project to develop Hanoi from a creative city into a creative centre of the region and the world

– Technology and its role in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation

– Creative spaces and the role of architects

– Creative entrepreneurship in design

2/ The discussion:

– Unleashing creativity in each citizen: Where and how to start, from the perspectives of entrepreneurs and artists?

– The role of each element in the creative ecosystem: Technology, education, business, art, policy

– Community creative space: Role, model of operation, and how to unify resources in the ecosystem (local and global experience)

The talk is moderated by architect Dr. Nguyễn Quang – Former Programme Manager at UN-Habitat in Vietnam, with the participation of prominent guest speakers:

1. Ms. Phạm Thị Lan Anh, Division of Cultural Heritage Management – Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports;

2. Ms. Phạm Thanh Hường, Head of the Culture Department – UNESCO Office in Hanoi;

3. Dr. Nguyễn Nhật Quang – Director of VINASA Institute of Science and Technology;

4. Architect Hoàng Thúc Hào, Vice President of Vietnam Association of Architects, Head Architect at 1+1>2;

5. Designer Vũ Thảo, Creative Director of Kilomet109

See you at the talk to join the discussion on the future of Hanoi – the capital city of culture and creativity.

Follow updates on event’s page.