The Southeast Asian Journal (No.3): Floating weeds, passing clouds

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

The Southeast Asian Journal – the series of screenings and talks with Vietnamese and Southeast Asian documentary filmmakers has come back!

doc cicada and The Japan Foundation for Cultural exchange in Vietnam are very happy to present 2 short documentaries The hospital apartment (dir. Thanh Van) and Mid alluvial river (dir. Nguyen Ngoc Thao Ly), hopefully will open a new colorful screening season in the midst of the pandemic.

Two films, two distinctive points of views about people living on the edge of society. Whether it is the dark corners in the steep alleys in Hanoi or the floating boats on Hau river, humanity and hope still sparkle.

Especially, both The hospital apartment and Mid alluvial river were made within the documentary filmmaking workshop. What are the difficulties and thrills of making a film under the time pressure? Please join us with the sharing session of the young directors.

Event infomation:

Screening of:

– The hospital apartment (dir. Thanh Van, Documentary Filmmaking and Editing course K9, Hanoi Doclab 2017)

– Mid alluvial river (dir. Nguyen Ngoc Thao Ly, Documentary Filmmaking Workshop Varan 2020).

Language: Vietnamese with English subtitles.

* 02:30 pm – Screening

* 04 pm – Q and A with directors and representatives of Hanoi Doclab and Varan Vietnam

** We will close the registration once we reach the maximum number of audience. Link to the screening and talk session will be sent through your registered email 1 day before the event.

The Southeast Asian Journal is part of doc cicada and The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam ‘ documentary filmmaking program, made possible with the support of Purin Pictures, Hanoi Doclab, and Varan Vietnam.

