Bread for the World: Call for Artists 2022

Deadline: 31 Mar 2022

From Goethe Institut:

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Bread for the World – Regional Office for Vietnam and Lao PDR invites Vietnamese and Laotian artists to submit their proposals.

Bread for the World – Regional Office

Since 1996 the Regional Office, located in Hanoi, is supporting local partner organizations in Vietnam and Laos to overcome poverty and strive for an inclusive socio-economic development. Main areas of work are: sustainable economic development in rural areas, climate change and renewable energy, gender equality and social inclusion, access to basic services.

The Regional Office celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, with two major events: With this call for artists and with an exhibition on green pathways for sustainable community development.

The Call

Artists are invited to submit a proposal for a photography, drawing or painting artwork that addresses how life, living conditions and the environment has changed over the years in Vietnam and Laos. Laotian artists please refer to the call for Laos, concerning regions and key areas!

Regions of interests are the mountainous areas in North and Central Vietnam, Red River Delta and Mekong River Delta as well as the urban hubs. In terms of content, the submissions should cover these areas:

– Impact of climate change, potential or implemented solutions including renewable energy

– Contribution of local people in the communities to development activities

– Improvement in regards to livelihoods

– Access to health, water and sanitation

– Gender equality and inclusion

– The artwork proposal is a concept draft with a description on how to approach the topic including sketches and other visual material.

In addition to the proposal for an artwork, applicants should submit an idea for a digital component, in order to reaching a wide national and international audience. Digital components could be, for example, an online lecture/workshop/discussion, a video or audio clip, the making-of of the artwork, etc.

The call addresses to emerging or mid-career artists. Applicants must be Vietnamese with residency in Vietnam or Laos. Applicants can apply as a mixed team with other creatives, artisans, art educators etc.

Selection Criteria

The awardees will be chosen by an independent jury of professionals. The prize will be awarded on the basis of the following criteria:

– Originality, creativity and relevance

– Technical, artistic and professional skills

– Technical fit to the office space of Bread for the World, information about the walls see below.

Timeline

– Call open | until March 31, 2022

– Decision on the awardees | April 29, 2022

– Awardees will be informed | first week of May, 2022

– Implementation of the artwork | June 30, 2022

– Opening ceremony and showcase of the artworks | tentatively July, 2022

– Realization of the digital component | tentatively July, 2022

The Prize

The awardees will benefit from the following:

– A budget to realize the proposed artwork and the digital component, including fee, material, travel expenses etc. (max. 250 Mio VND)

– Showcase of the artworks (communication, technical organisation and logistics) including an opening ceremony in summer 2022 within the 25th anniversary celebration of the Regional Office.

– A digital photo album of the opening ceremony.

Application

– Submission of the proposal in English via an application form including:

– Title of the art project idea

– Short summary of the proposed artwork and of the digital component (each 150 words)

– Detailed description of the artwork (max. 700 words) and detailed description of the digital component (max. 300 words)

– Detailed budget in VND

– Applicant’s CV (PDF format, max 1 page)

– Max 5 images (photos, drawings, sketches, etc. in PDF or JPG format)

– Additional information (digital) such as media coverage, brochures, flyers etc. might be added, max 2GB

– Please find the application form here

The laureates will be informed in the first week of April 2022.

For further information, please contact Anette Meister (Mrs.) [email protected]