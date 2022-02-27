Concert: Color of the Spring

Sat 05 Mar 2022, 08 pm

The Opera House

07 Công Trường Lam Sơn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

“I am a Korean in the midst of Corona virus, the Pandemic, but surprisingly this fantastic music actually helps a lot with my mood. I hope a lot more people could listen and share this great masterpiece and overcome the virus together. Long live the Great Britain, long live Korea, long live all the nations in the world”, said Yohann Kim.

“I’m from South Africa and our country is going down the drain. Listening to this makes me wonder if the whole wide world could unite in music? How fantastic would that be?”, Gerhard Olivier said.

That’s the emotion of audience after listening to the work of Pomp and Circumstance by British composer Edward Elgar on Youtube, it is one of the pieces performed in the meaningful upcoming concert of HBSO. Let’s welcome the Colors of the Spring 2022 which marks the comeback of HBSO’s talented artists, a night that show the humanity’s undying spirit in the face of all the challenges of natural disasters, epidemic, as well as the spirit in the work Pomp and Circumstance.

Normal life is eventually returned to Saigon, the largest city in Vietnam. People are always looking forward, discovering and building new values, fostering the lasting achievements of humanity by spreading positive energy and beautiful spiritual values from arts.

HBSO opens the new season with a special concert program “Colors of the Spring” filled with love and optimism, joyfully welcoming a new year and hope in the future.

The concert will be performed by HBSO Opera Department, HBSO Symphony Orchestra and talented soloists: Soprano Pham Khanh Ngoc, Pham Duyen Huyen, baritone Dao Mac, Vo Nguyen Thanh Tam, tenor Pham Trang, Phan Huu Trung Kiet, soprano Nguyen Thu Huong,…

Admissions: 750.000 – 650.000 – 550.000 – 400.000 VND

Booking & Delivery: 02838237295, 0989874517 (Ms. Hương), 0903604539 (Ms.Ngọc)