Fri 11 Mar 2022, 07:30 pm – 09 pm

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

Ticket: 120.000 VND

Sat 19 Mar 2022, 07 30 pm

On Youtube of the Goethe-Instituts Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

“Anti-gone” is an experimental performance video focusing on the mental, spiritual state of Antigone, where unseen assumptions about a place, an indeterminate space, and a link between life and death are constantly ascertained. Here, she narrates, expressing her inner thoughts amidst a symbolic scene – a woman facing the most important yet lonely decisions, precarious yet ever grand and passionate.

Antigone is a famous tragedy written by the ancient Greek playwright Sophocles in 2500 B.C. “Anti-gone” is not a retelling or a production of the play, and it does not aim to be a feminist or political declaration. ‘Anti-gone’ is a private view of a tragedy. It happens seemingly in a very strange setting (Greece of 2500 B.C.), yet still lies close to the Vietnamese lifeworld, as a comparison to the narratives in traditional theaters and to the women around us will show.

“Anti-gone” is part of ‘Antigone Saison’ project from Goethe Institute, with support from L’Institut Français Hà Nội and ‘Future of Tradition’ project.

“Anti-gone” releases only one type of ticket, which is issued under the form of online ticket. Participants can make payments by bank transfers. Please arrive 30 minutes before the show starts to show your tickets (each participants will receive an email confirming successful purchase) at the check-in section.

Concept by: Hà Thúy Hằng, Đinh Thảo Linh

Adapted from Sophocles’ Antigone by: Hà Thúy Hằng, Đinh Thảo Linh

Stage director: Hà Thúy Hằng

Music: Hà Thúy Hằng

Video director: Nguyễn Duy Anh

Choreography: Nguyễn Thùy Châu

Sculpture: Đinh Thảo Linh

Production: Đinh Thảo Linh, Cao Việt Nga

Artistic consultant: NSND Mẫn Thu

Textual consultant: Nghĩa

Main cast: NSND Hồng Khiêm

and: Nguyễn Thị Thúy An, Anh Thư, Huyen M, Trịnh Hà, Nam Tree, Que Nguyễn, Hà Bích Ngọc, Lê Hà Phương, Đỗ Như Quỳnh, Đặng Trúc Anh, Trần Thị Thanh, Đoàn Thu Thảo, Nguyễn Thu Hậu, Nguyễn Thùy Dương, Nguyễn Huyền Châu, Nguyễn Trần Thiên Hân

Cameraman: Nguyễn Quang Vinh, Đào Thu Uyên

Sound recording: Trung Nai

Costumes: Nguyễn Thị Phong Lan

Media: Đinh Thảo Linh, Cao Việt Nga, Nghĩa

Assistants: Nguyễn Long Biên, Tuấn Minh, Duy Nguyễn, Lê Hương Quỳnh, Nam Tree

Artist:



Ha Thuy Hang (*1989)

is a Multimedia composer/ improviser based in Hanoi.

Hang has a special interest in Vietnamese traditional music and art, in which she has found cultural harmony. She is in search for the modern in the Vietnamese traditional antiquity music, in order to incorporate it into her musical practices – improvising the traditional Vietnamese musical materials and instruments and incorporating those elements to the new electronic music. She founded “The Future of Tradition”, a project aimed at young people who are interested in the preservation and development of traditional culture and arts.

Dinh Thao Linh (*1993)

is a Curator & Practitioner based in Hanoi. She is interested in process-centered collaboration, as well as community-based and conversational art practices. She founded Ba-Bau AIR – an independent artist-in-residence, studio, and kitchen in Hanoi – in 2019 to support, connect and incubate dialogues and collaborations within and outside the art community.

Nguyen Duy Anh (*1997)

is a filmmaker in Hanoi. He graduated from a four-year exchange course in cinema between the Hanoi School of Theater and Cinema and the art school INSAS, Belgium, where he involved in a range of different cinematographic practices. This was also an important moment that helped him shape his cinematic language. In 2017, Duy Anh participated in Autumn Encounter – an annual film course led by French-Vietnamese director Tran Anh Hung. In 2020, his short documentary film “In Bloom” was premiered at the Singapore International Film Festival – Singapore International Film Festival. In the same year, his short film “First Taste” also had the opportunity to be screened at a variety of different film festivals in Asia. In addition, between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, Duy Anh released a number of music videos in collaboration with local young artists under the name “vudieunongsay”.

People’s Artist Hong Khiem (*1962)

comes from a family of traditional Tuồng theater artist in Đông Anh, in the outskirt of Hà Nội. Throughout her 40-year career, she has taken on an impressive range of roles, from side to main characters, and from domestic women to woman warriors. She has earned five gold medals from various Theater Festivals and four Certificates of Merit.

