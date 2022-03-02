đi cruising đi gi tan space đi

05 – 06 Mar 2022

From the organzier:

“Cruising beyond the cloud computing, xuyên không across the sky (thực ra là light-speed under the sea)”, that organised by international queer micro network Asia-Art-Activism (UK), Ba-Bau AIR (VN), Queer Forever! (VN), A Queer Museum / Bàn Lộn – Vagina Talks (VN) is pleased to recommend open discussion series on:

Sat 05 Mar 2022, 05 pm – 09:30 pm (10 am UK – 02:30 pm UK):

– Language: English, Vietnamese

– Location: Zoom Meeting

05 pm – 06:30 pm (10 am UK – 11:30 am UK)

+ Đinh Thị Nhung recalls Vietnamese language early 2000s LGBT internet forums/digital ghostly presence

+ Nhật Q. Võ unpacks a recent “activist” art exhibition around issues of AIDS

06:30 pm – 07:30 pm (11:30 am UK – 12:30 pm UK)

+ Break/ eating session – optional

07:30 pm – 09:30 pm (12:30 pm UK – 02:30 pm UK)

+ A workshop about strategies for creating uplifting and empowering events that meet the needs of specific communities by June Lam.

Sun 06 Mar 2022, 05 pm – 09:30 pm (10 am UK – 02:30 pm UK):

– Language: English, Vietnamese

– Location: Zoom Meeting

05 pm – 06:30 pm (10 am UK – 11:30 am UK)

+ Hà Đào presents her photography work

+ Minh Ngọc talks about making the podcast Chuyện Thanh Trà – Ngọc’s and co-host’s Quỳnh Anh’s reflection on gender and sexuality under Imperial Hue’s sky.

18:30 – 19:30 (11:30 UK – 12:30 UK)

+ Break/ eating session – optional

19:30 – 21:30 (12:30 UK – 14:30 UK)

+ A workshop on social choreography and appearance of the civilians at demonstrations, inspired by semiotics, dance studies and cultural activisms – Ghost & John

About the project:

The project explores living and working in queerunity at the cross-sections of digital and real localities in Vietnam and the UK. Asia-Art-Activism (UK), Ba-Bau AIR (VN), Queer Forever! (VN), A Queer Museum / Ban Lon – Vagina Talks (VN) will co-host a series of exchange sessions and workshops that will unfold from December 2021 – February 2022. These sessions are aimed at nurturing cross-cultural and interdisciplinary dialogues in a time where cross-border solidarities are much needed. Focused on queer lived experiences and how queer art-making and methodologies might open up new horizons for thinking and practice, these sessions are aimed at fostering intersectional relationships for possible future collaboration and partnerships.

For the exchange sessions we are inviting artists and practitioners from different organisations to share their practices work, so we begin to map together shared interests and concerns, especially of any UK-Vietnam trajectories and narratives that are intersected with queer subjectivities and queering as critical methodology.

The project is supported by Connections Through Culture (CTC), British Council.

Follow updates on event’s page.