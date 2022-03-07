Festival: “Street Arts and Sustainable Living”

Sat 19 Mar 2022, 09 am – 06 pm

257 Hoàng Văn Thụ, Ward 2, Tân Bình District, HCMC

From the organizer:

Welcome to our Saigon Urban Arts Festival! Get yourself ready for a fun-filled day on a unique and scenic outdoor location in Tan Binh district, for the first time opened to the public. Learn more about the beauty of street art and about how we can contribute to a more sustainable living on our planet. We organized this day especially for you, your friends and the whole family. Please join us and be part of our exciting program:

– Live mural paintings by the Saigon street art community

– Meet & Greet with the artists

– Be the artist and try out yourself by creating your own spraycan

– Kids colouring area

– Feel the music beats of Saigon by our live DJs

– Get in touch with our partnering organizations and learn more about their work on sustainability: Sống Foundation, CHANGE Vietnam and AIP Foundation

– Take part in our educational and fun games with many prizes to win

– Shop our street art and sustainable products from: Lai Day Refill Station, Hemp Oi, Tree House, Ohquao, Kho Muc Studio

– Refresh yourself at one of our delicious food and drink vendors: Freshyo, Joi Vegetarian, Nguyên – Experimental Tofu

More about Saigon Urban Arts:

The festival is part of the series “Saigon Urban Arts” co-organized by the French Institute in Vietnam and the Goethe-Institut Ho Chi Minh City with additional support of the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia and the French-German Cultural Funds.

Our festival day is organized in close partnership and support of the following organisations: Song Foundation, CHANGE Vietnam and AIP Foundation.

The theme for this year’s Saigon Urban Arts Festival are the Sustainable Development Goals as outlined by the United Nations. Through our various activities, we ask the question: How can you contribute personally to reach those goals? It is through understanding, engaging and acting that Vietnam and the world will work towards achieving those goals.

Follow updates on event’s page.