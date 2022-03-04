Exhibition: “Transition”

08 am – 05 pm

28 Feb – 10 Mar 2022

Toong

No. 8 Tràng Thi, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

14 Mar – 25 Mar 2022

Toong IPH

No. 241 Xuân Thuỷ, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

28 Mar – 13 Apr 2022

Toong

Floor 9, No. 5 Điện Biên Phủ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

‘Transition’ is inspired by the streets of Hanoi, the moving of people towards big cities, and from the upheaval of social distancing during the pandemic.

The exhibition displays sketches, notes and paintings by artist Vu Tuan Viet. The central work of the exhibition is a painting installation arranged like a jigsaw puzzle game from childhood, inviting the audience to interact and create their own version of Transition.

Displayed at 3 different locations in Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh, and Cau Giay districts respectively, the exhibition is the result of more than 3 months of the artist’s residency at Toong workspace. The artworks also reflect on the disrupted journey back home on the occasion of the 2022 Lunar New Year, in relation to unprecedented obstacles and disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

We look forward to meeting entrepreneurs, intellectuals, creators and art lovers in Hanoi at the exhibition!

* The event is free to enter and will apply 5K regulations for public health safety.

About Art Resider

‘Transition’ exhibition is part of the Art Resider program – an idea of the curators at GocCreation and members of Toong to support local disciplinary artists to freely explore, experiment with, and introduce their art projects to the public.

In addition to providing the artists with creative and exhibition space at multiple Toong locations in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh city and Vientiane, the project also aims to bring art closer to audiences of different walks of life and professions, thereby helping the community to experience art more regularly.

