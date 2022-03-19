Sat 26 Mar 2022, 09 am – 09 pm

Á Space

Ô Cách market, alley 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Clawing out all the volumes and quantities measuring space and time, the initial result could only unveil the mainstays of successive scopes, the possibly slipped-away intervals, the leapfrogging of dispelling, the in-recovery efforts for resurrection, or merely a professional analysis to span longer the “longevity” of creations. These intentions are susceptible to patterns dictated directly by the bounding of transient moments. Of daylights or electric lights or assumed contrast pairs of the traffic jam hours and break time or the generosity of laid-back moments and the fierceness when the hours are flying way.

‘Morning – Noon – Afternoon – Evening’ here does not weigh heavily down upon first-person chapter-based narratives, or transitorily consider it as an opportunity for the people in it to brush up on their “learnings”, hence the landscape could also “learn”. The tasks are always old, the tools are always old, for “performance art” practitioners, it seems even more difficult to be any different. Always has this been the same body, this same smear of breath, this same mind… that float amidst the space and time in either one way or another with packed luggage or spic-and-span ones. Which is of parity to an opinion.

There might be at least 4-5 projects and up to 14-15 “performance art” practitioners in ‘Morning – Noon – Afternoon – Evening’. Therefore, it is plausible that both the artist and the audience have to be newly attuned with their observations to pick out what they would miss and would not.” (Vũ Đức Toàn)

Curator Vũ Đức Toàn

Á Space is honoured to introduce the first programme inaugurating the Year of Tiger: The Mini Performance Festival ‘Morning – Noon – Afternoon – Evening’ featuring: Đặng Thuỳ Anh, Đỗ Văn Hoàng, Flinh, La Mai, Lại Diệu Hà, Nguyễn Đình Phương, Nguyễn Hữu Hải Duy, Nguyễn Huy An, Nguyễn Thị Diệp, Nguyễn Văn Thuỷ, Nguyễn Văn Song, the Appendix Group, Vũ Đức Toàn, Hay Là Nấu và Ăn Project, Flexible Hair Salon project; curated by artist Vũ Đức Toàn.

In-brief programme:

‘Morning – Noon – Afternoon – Evening’ puts forward a proposal to rethink the “format” of organizing a performance art event, restructuring and loosening the factors of time and space of a performance art festival. In addition to that, the program also sets aside a “volume” for some participating artists to “cover” works from a colleague or a teacher to them, or to make inspired works or transformational ones.

The event at 26 Mar will be divided into four sections: Morning – Afternoon – Evening – Night. Visitors can drop by at any time during the festival.

09 am – 10:30 am

Artists’ performances

10:30 am – 11:30 am

Break – Artists’ talks (We are working hard to build some short artist talks during the break)

11:30 am – 01 pm

Artists’ performances

01 pm – 03 pm

Break – Artists’ talks (We are working hard to build some short artist talks during the break)

03 pm – 05 pm

Artists’ performances

05 pm – 06:30 pm

Break – Artists’ talks (We are working hard to build some short artist talks during the break)

06:30 pm – 08 pm

Artists’ performances

*More information and details will be disclosed gradually by the time the event takes place.

Acknowledgements:

The organizing team of The Mini Performance Festival ‘Morning – Noon – Afternoon – Evening’ would like to pay the deepest tribute and thank you to artists of pieces that were re-enacted for having permitted the rebirth of their works in this event. Warmest thanks to Á Space’s volunteers for their zealous support.

The event is endowed with support from Rory Gill and Nguyễn Thị Diệp.

Technical and managerial assistance: Đỗ Anh Thư, Quang Quang, mi-mimi

Design: Hải Lê

Translation: Nguyễn Thanh Tâm

Documentation: Đan Nguyễn, Nam Nguyễn

Follow updates on event’s page.