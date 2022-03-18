ON THE REEL Film Lab 2

21 – 23 Mar 2022, 02 pm – 04 pm

Zoom Webinar

Registration link

From the organizer:

On The Reel Film Lab (OTR) is within the framework of E-MOTIONS, an initiative started by UNESCO in Vietnam to improve and balance the state of the country’s film industry. This is the third year as well as the last year of the project to conduct a series of sessions for filmmakers to grasp the basics of navigating their starting projects and leading towards forming a career. In 2021, OTR Film Lab Part 1 consisted of two directing and producing workshops with renowned regional filmmakers: Workshop 1: Aesthetics of Short Film and Micro-Budget Filmmaking guided by filmmaker Pham Ngoc Lan and Truong Minh Quy, and Workshop 2: International Film Industry and Crucial Production Skills by producer-director Pimpaka Towira.

With OTR Part 1’s successful outcomes, UNESCO, cooperating with the Centre for Assistance & Development of Movie Talents (TPD), is going to conduct a series of sessions in March on short film distribution and resources at film festivals for emerging filmmakers as a follow-up. The series of talks and discussions will be conducted via Zoom’s webinar to the public from 21st to 23rd March with internationally acclaimed guest speakers: Sarah Schlüssel from Berlinale’s Short Form Station, Delphine Jeanneret from Locarno International Film Festival and Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur, and filmmaker-author Clarissa Jacobson.

*All sessions will be conducted online via Zoom Webinar in English with spontaneous Vietnamese interpretation.

Event Schedule

Session 1: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 02 pm – 04 pm

Film Promotion and Submission to Festivals with Clarissa Jacobson

To open On The Reel’s a series of talks and discussions for emerging filmmakers, this online workshop by filmmaker-author Clarissa Jacobson is to dive deep into her filmmaking journey, film promotion, and submitting films to festivals. Rather than being comprehensive, it will focus on having a successful run and creating buzz for your film: how to get your film out into the festival circuit, get reviews, handle rejections, promote on social media, and handle the networking. It will also discuss her book I Made a Short Film Now WTF Do I Do with It: (a Guide to Film Festivals, Promotion and Surviving the Ride).

Clarissa Jacobson is a screenwriter, voice over artist, actress, producer. Her film Lunch Ladies went to over 100 film festivals, won forty-three awards, and secured distribution all over the world such as Tubi, Shot TV, and Amazon’s Prime Video. She also developed an extensive social media platform for the film and a website with over two hundred blogs. Her follow up short film – A Very Important Film – also got distribution. Her journey with the film became the catalyst for her first book: I Made A Short Film Now WTF Do I Do With It (a guide to film festivals, promotion and surviving the ride). Additionally, Clarissa creates scripted projects with Shayna Weber under their Rebel Minx banner.

* After registering, participants will receive a confirmation mail that contains the workshop’s essential information and the links of Clarissa’s two films: Lunch Ladies (Short, 2017) and its follow-up, A Very Important Film (Short, 2019). They are encouraged but not required to watch the two short films before attending Clarissa’s talk.

Session 2: Tues 22 Mar 2022, 02 pm – 04 pm

Short Films and Short Form Station at Berlinale with Sarah Schlüssel

With her rich experience in the selection committee in prestigious Berlinale Shorts, Sarah will share her insightful and interesting observations into the changes of submitted and selected films over time. Additionally, Sarah also will help the filmmakers get to know other resources at film festivals such as Berlinale Short From Station and Berlinale Talents in her sharing.

Sarah Schlüssel is a cultural manager with a focus on film and festivals based in Berlin. She coordinates the Short Form Station at Berlinale Talents and is a member of the Berlinale Shorts selection committee. Besides working for Pictoplasma, a platform for contemporary character design and art, she also co-organizes the shorts/salon, a series of curated short film programmes and talks. Previously, she was the programme and project coordinator of Berlinale Shorts, and the coordinator of Palestine Cinema Days.

Session 3: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 02 pm – 04 pm

Short Films at Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur, Fribourg International Film Festival and Locarno International Film Festival with Delphine Jeanneret

From the perspective of a film curator and an educator, Delphine will elaborate on her interest in short film as a form for unconventional cinematic approach, its potential in the distribution market and the future of shorts. She will also dissect the opportunities and challenges for both filmmakers and audiences recently seen at offline, online and hybrid film festivals and events during the pandemic.

Delphine Jeanneret is a film curator and deputy dean of the cinema department at HEAD – Geneva University of Art and Design and co-opted member of SWAN’s Executive Committee. Strongly involved in programmes aimed at helping young filmmakers acclimatize with new cinematographic aesthetics, she set up an international short film competition at the Fribourg International Film Festival in 2012, created the “Upcoming Lab” programme for the development of first films at the Solothurn Film Festival in 2015, and co-founded a film festival for young audiences in Lausanne. She is also a programmer and curator at Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur since 2014, as well as at Locarno Film Festival for the section Open Doors, where she programs films and selects projects from South East Asia since 2016. She is also a member of the selection committee for the European programme Less Is More (LIM). She is often invited as a jury in international film festivals and to take part in roundtables, or masterclasses such as Cannes, IFFR, and IndieLisboa.