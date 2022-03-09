Open Call: 6x6x2022 – The International Small Art Phenomenon

Deadline for submission: 09 Apr 2022

From the organizer:

2021 was a great rebuilding year for 6×6. In 2022 we’re hoping to exhibit even more amazing artworks from all around the world, including a new special focus on artworks from Puerto Rico. Go here to learn more about Square The Love: Puerto Rico

Each summer Rochester Contemporary Art Center’s 6×6 exhibition brings together thousands of original artworks, made and donated by celebrities, international & local artists, designers, youth and YOU. Each artist may enter up to four artworks of any medium (2D or 3D). Artworks must be six inches square and signed only on the back, to be exhibited anonymously. Participation is free. All artworks will be exhibited and for sale to the public for $20 each to benefit RoCo. Artists’ names will be revealed to the buyer upon purchase and all artworks remain on display through the end of the exhibition. Limit four artworks per school or school group (no limit for colleges). Thank you for your participation and support!

Mail to:

Rochester Contemporary Art Center – 6×6

137 East Avenue

Rochester, NY 14604

– Walk-in Entries Due: April 9

– Mail International Entries by April 2 / US by April 12

– Global Online Preview Begins: May 13

– In Gallery Preview: May 31–June 3

– Opening Party & Artwork Sale: June 4, 4-10pm

– Global Online Purchasing Begins: June 7 at 10am

– Sold Out Artists’ Names Revealed Online: July 1

– Purchased Artwork Pick-Up: July 17 – 20

– Exhibition Dates: June 4 – July 17, 2022

6×6 frames will be available at pick-up and online here