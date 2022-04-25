Opening: Tues 19 Apr 2022, 04 pm

Exhibition: 20 Apr – 04 May 2022

08:30 am – 06 pm (Mon – Thurs),

08:30 am – 09 pm (Fri – Sun)

Hue Fine Arts Museum

Diem Phung Thi Arts Center

17 Le Loi, Phu Nhuan, Hue

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, in cooperation with Hue Fine Arts Museum proudly present a traveling exhibition “NINGYŌ: Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls”

Under the title NINGYŌ, which means “human shape” in Japanese, the doll culture that has been cultivated over the long history of Japan will be introduced through a total of 67 carefully selected dolls, divided into 4 sections: “Ningyō to pray for children’s growth,” “Ningyō as fine art,” “Ningyō as folk art,” and “Spread of Ningyō culture.”

The fact that dolls are an indispensable part of our daily lives is not limited to Japan, but the diversity of dolls and their delicate craftsmanship, backed by a deep love of dolls, could be said to be the characteristics of Japanese doll culture. This exhibition presents a comprehensive introduction to Japanese doll culture, from Katashiro and Amagatsu, which are considered to be the archetypes of dolls in Japan, to local dolls that reflect the climate and anecdotes from across the country, to dress-up dolls that are beloved in Japan today as doll toys, and scale figures that are highly regarded around the world.

We appreciate that each doll on exhibition would be warmly welcomed in Hue, and that many audiences in Hue would experience the charm of Japanese dolls.

Follow updates on event’s page.