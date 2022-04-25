”In The Eye” – Đoàn Thanh Toàn | Múa Rứa 2022 / Hội An

Sat 30 Apr 2022, 06:30 pm – 09:30 pm

CAB Hội An

Tổ 16 Thôn Đồng Nà, Bến Trễ, phường Cẩm Hà, Hội An, Quảng Nam

Registration link

From the organizer:

‘Chiêm Bao Thấy Mình’ (In The Eye) is Đoàn Thanh Toàn’s first ensemble choreographic work, conceived in collaboration with the dance artists. This is also the first event of MÚA RỨA* 2022, an experimental dance residency initiated and organized by MORUA.

‘Chiêm Bao Thấy Mình’ (In The Eye) is a dance performance choreographed by Doan Thanh Toan, conceived during a 10-week residency (February – April) with MORUA’s art residency program in Hoi An, Quang Nam. Toan worked, bonded and learned with dance artists from Central Vietnam with different movement backgrounds (Popping, Locking, Hip Hop, Contemporary): Nguyen Tan Dai, Nguyen Ha Xuan Nguyen, Nguyen Ngoc Gia Khiem, Pham Thi Hong Sam, and Tran Phuong Trinh. This performance is the result of their shared time in and outside of the studio: a dreamy contemplation of incessant rains.

‘Chiêm Bao Thấy Mình’ (In The Eye) is also one of three projects that won the Golden Rice Flower Award, initiated by MORUA in the Choreogra:free LAB program, supported by Southeast Asia Choreographer Network, Kelola Foundation and Asian Cultural Council.

Schedule:

06:30 pm: Check-in

07 pm: Door closing (no entry after this time)

07 pm – 07:30 pm: Performance “Chiêm Bao Thấy Mình”

07:40 pm – 08:30 pm: Q & A with the artists about the residency

08:30 pm – 09:30 pm: Partyyyy

Registration limitation: 25 people

The creative crew:

Choreographer: Đoàn Thanh Toàn

Performers: Nguyễn Tấn Đại, Nguyễn Hạ Xuân Nguyên, Nguyễn Ngọc Gia Khiêm, Phạm Thị Hồng Sâm, Trần Phương Trinh.

Music and sound designer: Tomes

Lighting designer: Đặng Tiến

MÚA RỨA:

MÚA RỨA (dance dis dance dat) – initiated and organized by MORUA since 2021 – is an artist-in-residency program focusing on the practice of body-based art, in order to create space. for the artists in residence to research and experiment with new ideas and approaches, with no restrictions on the means of presentation. MÚA RỨA was conceived and formed in Hoi An, with the expectation of expanding the dialogue around movement practice in Vietnam Central region through exchange activities.

Deepest thanks to CAB Hoian for supporting venue for MÚA RỨA 2022 in Hoi An.

*The event is free but we appreciate your donation in any kind to support the artist and the organizer.

Follow updates on event’s page.