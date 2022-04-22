Charity bazaar “Support Ukraine”

Sat 23 Apr 2022, 12 pm – 06 pm

The Embassy of the Czech Republic in Vietnam

13 Chu Văn An, Điện Biên, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The Charity Bazaar opens on Saturday, 23 April 2022 to raise donations for people in Ukraine who suffer the consequences of the war.

The event is hosted by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Vietnam and is co-organized by the members of Ukrainian community in Vietnam as well as foreign diplomatic missions in Vietnam, including the Embassy of Ukraine.

Visitors of the event will have opportunity to get acquainted with the Ukrainian culture, participate in different masterclasses, enjoy live music and also buy food and souvenirs from Ukraine and other countries.

The collected funds will be forwarded to address humanitarian needs of Ukrainians in support of the United Nations member countries’ activities aimed at providing humanitarian relief for Ukraine.

Join us at the event, spread the information about it, invite your friends and acquaintances so that the whole world can hear us.

Follow updates on event’s page.