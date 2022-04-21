Art Talk: Điệp | Sparkling of Scallop Paper

Sat 23 Apr 2022, 03 pm

Mơ Art Space

B3, 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Artist: Mifa (Le Vu Anh Nhi)

Coordinator: journalist Dao Mai Trang

Available language: Vietnamese

This art talk is a chance for art lovers to know of different approaches to Mifa’s work on Scallop paper, featured to the public for the first time at Mo Art Space.

In this intimate talk, Mifa hopes to narrate stories of how she has become attached to painting ever since childhood, as well as the major milestones in her journey so far: all the crossroads and turning points in life that have greatly shaped her perception of viewing visual art as a bridge between the world within oneself and the one beyond.

The artist will also be talking about her inspirations drawn from the national heritage, and how that has given her strength in becoming the artist she is now.

Mifa or Lê Vũ Anh Nhi, is a Da Nang-based visual artist and researcher who specialises in painting with acrylics on traditional “diep” paper, made from “do” trees and scallop shells.

Dao Mai Trang is a journalist and also the author of various monographs on art such as: “Vietnamese art – a glimpse of hope (Collection of articles and essays on the visual art and artists of Vietnam recently)”, “the War Resistance Class painting students (1950 – 1954)”, “Art and Talent: A Foreground on the 8x Contemporary Artists Generation of Vietnam”.

