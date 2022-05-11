Open Call: Sonic Ground

From the orgnaizer:

UNESCO in collaboration with the Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD) – Vietnam Cinema Association open application for SONIC GROUND – the non-profit sound workshop in Ha Noi, with the companionship of the General Delegation Wallonia – Brussels (Belgium) in Vietnam, Purin Pictures and Hanoi Grapevine. Sonic Ground is a week-long sound workshop in Hanoi* for ten micro-budget and independent filmmakers, video artists and artists of other mediums from all over Vietnam.

The significance of sound in filmmaking, compared to that of image, has been overlooked while it has a huge influence on the audience’s attention and imagination. On the other hand, it requires the filmmakers a certain understanding of technicality and resources in order to achieve the desired audio standard and incorporate the visual narrative. Given the context, the primary purposes of the workshop are to provide the participants with practical skills of optimizing their limited equipment and achieving the best audio quality, introduce them to the technical fundamentals of sound recording and design as well as encourage them to contemplate on the process of conceptualizing and experimenting with sound as a filmic material. Sonic Ground Workshop also aims to offer a space where filmmakers and artists can exchange thoughts and ideas on a mutual creative element, an opportunity rarely seen in Vietnam as the two communities do not tend to have, share and join one another’s space and network.

The workshop will be led by Arnaud Soulier, a prominent and experienced sound engineer residing in Hanoi. On top of Arnaud’s sessions, there will be screenings and discussions with filmmakers and artists to elaborate on their process and trajectory of creating and mixing images and audio.

*Selected participants’ expenses on food, accommodation and travel will be covered.

Target participants

– Directors of fiction, documentary, experimental, animation and other genres who have previously completed at least one short film;

– Video/moving image artists who previously have at least one work in group or solo exhibition;

– Artists of other mediums who practice with other materials and have an intention to use film or video as a medium to document their works or utilize the footage to form multidisciplinary work.

Timeline

In June 2022 with the total number of 5 days.

11/05: Open Call

22/05: Close Open Call

25/05: Announce selected participants

06/06 – 10/06: Sonic Ground Workshop

Tentative Curriculum

Session 1, 2, 3: Sound and Microphones

Session 4: Case study with participants’ previous and in-progress works

Session 5: Learn to listen to the sound environment.

Session 7: Organization and methodology

Session 8, 9: Screenings and Discussions with filmmakers and artists

Venue

Blue Sound Studio

66 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho, Hanoi

Project E-MOTIONS: Mobilizing film professionals for regional cooperation which is implemented by UNESCO for 3 years (2019 – 2022) with support from the Trust Fund of Japan, aims to enhance capacity and empowerment of filmmakers, as well as organize activities to connect domestic filmmakers with their peers in the region. UNESCO will bring together filmmakers, policy makers, film production companies, media and stakeholders to capture and analyze needs and aspirations in shaping the future of domestic cinema industry. In parallel with specific activities, the project will establish a network of connections among filmmakers and experts in Southeast Asia, especially in Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia, in order to encourage learning, exchange, and strengthen the implementation of film cooperation projects.

THE NON-PROFIT SOUND WORKSHOP IN HANOI OPEN CALL!