Book Launch and Discussion: Making Sense of the Digital Society

Sat 14 May 2022, 05 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh City

33 Lê Duẩn, D1, HCMC

Registration link

Online via Zoom

ID: 853 1096 6820

Password: Gi!2022

From Goethe Institut:

In 2020-2021, the Goethe-Institut Vietnam, collaborated with the Social Life Institute and Vietnamese and international speakers to deliver the European series of 10 lectures and discussions on the topic “Making sense of the digital society” produced by the Alexander von Humboldt Institute for Internet and Society (HIIG) and the German Federal Agency for Civic Education (bpb). Being aware of the value of the series, we continued to work on a publication, which is a collection of 10 lectures translated into Vietnamese to be made available online so that more interested audience can access and learn more about it.

Within the framework of the European Literature Day 2022, in collaboration with the Social Life Institute and the National Culture Publishing House, we would like to reach out again to our interested public to introduce this book “Making sense of the digital society” where you could have an overview of what it is happening in our society in the digital age through multidisciplinary perspectives of Vietnamese speakers and international professors in sociology, economics, communication science, Ethics and Technology, sustainable management, etc.

In addition, we also offer a space for an open discussion on the topic “Sufficiency Economy and responsible consumption in the digital society”, which is generated from the knowledge of the series. The principle of Sufficiency Economy stresses the importance of adopting the middle path for appropriate conduct by the population at all levels of society (individual, family, community and nation) in terms of development and administration in order to modernize in line with the forces of globalization and digitalization.

Participating in this discussion are:

Assoc. Prof. Nguyễn Đức Lộc, Director of Social Life Institute

Mr. Lê Minh Tiến, Lecturer of Sociology at Ho Chi Minh City Open University

Nickie Trần, worked for a major chip manufacturer in the U.S. before becoming an “accidental chef”. Nickie has supported women selling street food for better visibility in the market (and international channels such as Netflix).

Mr. Đặng Ân, Founder of Sapchangsen.com, a digital platform for local products trading

Follow updates on event’s page.