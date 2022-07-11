Around the World with Film Music

16 & 17 July 2022, 08 pm

Saigon Opera House

07 Công Trường Lam Sơn, Bến Nghé, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

From Elton John to Shostakovich – the range of composers who have written music for films is enormous. If you want to sample this range, the HBSO’s two concerts on Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17, are an ideal opportunity

The Gadfly is a Russian film from 1955 with music by Shostakovich. It tells the story of an attempted uprising by Italians against their Austrian occupiers in the 19th century led by “the Gadfly”, the illegitimate son of a Catholic priest.

Among the other films featured in the program are Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Lion King, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Hedwig’s theme), the James Bond movie Sky Fall, and Gladiator.

Two other films to appear among the total of 19 items are Mission: Impossible and Once Upon a Time in America.

Doan Huy An will also appear as a solo trumpeter in an item from the movie Notting Hill.

Mulan was a controversial film about a Chinese woman who disguises herself as a man in order to fight for a cause in which her father had suffered. It is represented in these concerts by an instrumental suite.

Another film with a Easten theme is Aladdin. This time the concerts feature a duet sung by Dao Mac and Pham Duyen Huyen.

House of Flying Daggers contains a lot of music – it is as much a love story as a martial arts movie. In Saigon we will hear an item sung by Pham Khanh Ngoc.

Bryan Adams’s Everything I do I do it for You is the main theme in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. It will be sung by Tran Duy Linh.

Finally, Ronin was an American action/adventure movie renowned for its car chases, with the song Time to Say Goodbye featuring prominently. This will be sung by Pham Khanh Ngoc and Tran Duy Linh.

The importance of film music is that it is the music of our era’s most prominent and important dramatic form.

Tickets range from 550,000 to 1,000,000 VND, with a special price of 150,000 for students.