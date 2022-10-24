Film Screening: Science Film Festival 2022

12 Oct – 31 Nov 2022

Registration for the link to the films

From Goethe Institut:

The Science Film Festival is a celebration of science communication in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America: In cooperation with local partners it promotes science literacy and facilitates awareness of contemporary scientific, technological and environmental issues through international films with accompanying educational activities. The event has grown considerably since its first edition in 2005, becoming the largest event of its kind worldwide.

The Science Film Festival 2022 is committed to increasing awareness on the issue of diversity and inclusiveness in STEM from underrepresented groups. Diversity in science refers to cultivating talent and promoting full inclusion across the social spectrum, which is essential to delivering excellence in STEM.

The selection of the Science Film Festival 2022 is available online as video-on-demand service. Please register to receive the link to the films selected in your country and the password that enables you to stream the films free of charge during the festival period.

By receiving the password, you agree that the link and password cannot be posted on the internet and passed on to third parties. Commercial use, screen capture or downloading of the films is also strictly prohibited. The festival has also provided suggested teaching materials for learning activities connected to this year’s theme of health and mental well-being, which complement a number of films and can be found online on the Science Film Festival website.

