Piano Concert with Moritz Ernst

Mon 07 Nov 2022, 06:30 pm

Conservatory Ho Chi Minh City

112 Nguyen Du, District 1, HCMC

From Goethe Institut:

The German pianist and harpsichordist Moritz Ernst is making his debut in Vietnam on a Southeast Asian tour with stops in Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. The program in Ho Chi Minh City includes important pieces by leading composers of the 20th century and the present.

Moritz Ernst began playing the piano at the age of 5 and shortly afterwards received lessons from teachers at the Detmold University of Music. After graduating from high school at the age of just 16, he began his artistic training there, with an additional minor in musicology. In 2005 he moved to the Musikhochschule Basel to complete his studies there in 2008 with Jean Jaques Dünki.

Already during his studies he began an active concert career at home and abroad, which he expanded to include performances with the harpsichord after additional harpsichord studies at the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis. In addition, from 2002 he was a student of Prof. Peter Feuchtwanger in London, who had a great influence on him.

Moritz Ernst cultivates an extraordinarily broad repertoire, ranging from baroque virginal music to modern music, often switching between harpsichord and piano in the same concert.

In the field of modern music, he works with leading contemporary composers (Klaus Huber, Sandeep Bhagwati, Wolfgang Rihm, Michael Plezel, Jimmie LeBlanc, Miklos Maros, Kent Olofsson, Michael Edgerton…), who often dedicate works to him.

Leading international magazines gave his recordings the highest ratings: Diapason (5/5 for Lourie Piano Works), Fono Forum 5/5 (for the Ullmann Piano Concerto) and the BBC Music Magazine. Moritz Ernst’s interpretations are broadcast by leading German and international radio stations (WDR, DRadio, DLF, BR, SR, SRF2, BBC…) and he is regularly invited to record.

In addition to his worldwide activities as a soloist and under conductors such as Gabriel Feltz and Mario Venzago, Moritz Ernst regularly gives master classes at venues such as the Stuttgart University of Music, the Malmö Royal Academy, the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and the Boston Conservatory.

Future CD productions are complete recordings of the piano sonatas by Joseph Haydn, Karel Reiner and Sandeep Bhagwati. A complete recording of the works of Hans Erich Apostel was recently completed.

His commitment to the performance of ostracized composers led to an appearance in the German Bundestag in 2017.

Moritz Ernst is a member of the Steinway Artists.

