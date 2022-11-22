Christmas Charity Flea Market 2022 at Diamond Westlake Suites

Sun 04 Dec 2022, 10 am – 05 pm

Diamond Westlake Suites

96 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Diamond Westlake Suites Christmas Charity Flea Market is back to the Playground to celebrate the festive season and to support this year the Hanoi Center for Nurturing Disabled Children

For the 15th edition, we are proud to organize this annual Charity event which all the profits will be distributed to the Center.

On 04 Dec 2022, from 10 am to 05 pm, cross our main gate to attend our event and discover many stalls and activities such as,

– Food and Drinks Courts

– Clothes and Handmade stuff stalls

– GAMES for children and families

– Dancing and singing performance during the event

– Lucky Draw (2 times at 12:05 pm and 14:30 pm)

– Silent Auction

*Entrance Price:

+ 50,000 VND/adult (including lucky draw voucher – value: 20,000 vnd/voucher)

+ 30,000 VND/child (including 02 game coupons – value: 10,000 vnd/game coupon)

All sponsors, individuals or companies who are interested in renting stalls at the Christmas fair or make a donation, please contact to Mr. Tung – 0934.402.911

Please note that all profit from tickets/stalls/vouchers selling in our event will be used to donate charity for the Hanoi Center for Nurturing Disabled Children

Located in Chuong My district (around 20 kms from Hanoi), the Center has for main mission to accommodate, take care, nurture, educate and provide vocational training for more than 120 children with various disabilities.

Therefore, this event not only bring fun activities to all participants but also contribute to meaningful funding to all of the children in the Hanoi Center for Nurturing Disabled Children

All the proceeds from our Christmas Charity Market are mainly used to purchase baby milk, warm clothes, blankets, sleeping mats and foods.

Follow updates on event’s page.