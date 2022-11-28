MAP 2022 – Talk | Right to Roam: Floating Images of South Korean Cinema 1926 ~ 2006

Sat 03 Dec 2022, 07 pm – 09 pm

ZOOM

Heritage Space

Fl.03 Armephaco building

No.8 Tăng Bạt Hổ st., Phạm Đình Hổ ward, Hai Bà Trưng dist., Hanoi

Registration link

From the organizer:

How can critical historical moments that are important for studying the cinema as an ‘institution’ such as The First International Film Congress organized by the International Commission for Intellectual Cooperation in 1926 and EXPRMNTL, also known as Festival du Film Expérimental de Knokke-le-Zoute from 1947 to 1974 be connected to read the Korean Cinema?

This presentation examines the perception of cinema before the 1950s has developed in Korean society since the 1960s, starting with short Korean newspaper articles in 1926 and 1957.

It will discuss historical moments and their meaning based on a synchronic & diachronic viewpoint, such as the film education and industrial foundation that have been implemented as the foundation of democratic liberties in the 1950s, the way cinema related to other genres in the 1960s, Korean historical conceptual art 1970s and the limitations of the political film movement in 1980s, a new concept of the relationship between moving image and ‘technology’ and a full-fledged departure of government-led cultural policy in 1990s and early 2000s. The followings will be citing the historical records of UNESCO’s fundamental education 1940s, from Korean Fundamental Education Center to National Film Production Center 1950s/1960s, ICA & Syracuse Contract and NFB, KANOON 1970s, Minjok Cinema & Small Gauge Film Movement 1980s, Goethe Institut’ Film Workshop 1970s/1990s, and background of monumental events such as the Asian Games & The Seoul Olympics 1986/88, Whitney Biennial in Seoul 1993, Taejon Expo 1993, Gwangju Biennale 1995, Busan International Film Festival 1996 and Indi-Forum Filmmaker’s Festival 1996.

This presentation is not theorizing any characteristics of Korean Cinema. However, it aims to expand and share the horizon of thinking about film as a universal machine by listing complex and miscellaneous historical facts. It also reminds us that historical records and their collections are constantly delaying/suspending our consciousness/sense of “what was the cinema” in the name of archives.

Language: English

Maximum number of participants: 30 people (Heritage Space), 100 people (ZOOM)

A part of Month of Arts Practice – MAP 2022

About curator Lee Hangjun:

Lee Hangjun is a filmmaker & musician, and curator who also worked as Program Director of the Experimental Film and Video Festival in Seoul (EXiS) from 2009–2019. He curated a monthly experimental cinema program at Independent Film House in 2007–2009. He programmed Letterist Cinema, Film Performances, Expanded Cinema events, Radical Animation, and retrospectives of Paul Sharits, Larry Gottheim, Okuyama Junichi, and Michael Snow, among others. He initiated Asia Forum at EXiS, an annual Asian experimental moving images platform (2009–2016), and has curated numerous screenings and other events for venues in the Asia region, including Guling Avant-Garde theater (Taipei), Green Papaya Art Project (Manila), Central Academy of Fine Art (Beijing), China Academy of Art (Hangzhou), Nanjing

Independent Film Festival (Nanjing), Hong Kong Arts Center (Hong Kong), and more. He is now working as a project manager for the Korean Foundation.

He tried to disseminate the idea of experimentality in cinema and represent the cross-correlation of cinema with other genres through a curatorial approach.

He curated the opening commemoration program ‘Cinematic Divergence’ (2013), International Live Media festival ‘Mujanhyang (anechoic)’ (2014), both for the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) in Seoul and ‘Embeddedness: Artist Films and Videos from Korea 1960s to Now’ (2015) for the Tate Modern in London, ‘Inoperative Community: Practice and History of Film Curatorship’ (2018) for Art Sonje in Seoul. He edited the Anthology of Asian Experimental Moving Image (2009) and has contributed many articles to several film & art magazines in Taiwan, China, and South Korea. He performed with local & international musicians, such as Ryu Hankil & Hong Chulki, Lee Okkyung (Korea), Jerome Noetinger (France), Will Guthrie (Australia), Dickson Dee (Hong Kong), Martin Tétreault (Canada), Sandra Tavali (Taiwan), Kracoon (Indonesia), Sandy Ding (China), Alan Courtis (Argentina). He participated in numerous group shows & exhibitions in London, Chicago, Brussels, Rotterdam, Nantes, Hong Kong, New York, Buenos Aires, and more.

The Talk is part of Month of Arts Practice, abbreviated as MAP – the annual art project of Heritage Space since 2015. Each year, MAP sets out a specific theme, inviting the participation of internationally acclaimed artists and curators to come to Hanoi (Vietnam) to practice and exchange with talented young Vietnamese artists.

MAP 2022 has the theme “WAR” – a response to the wars from the past to present time by different perspectives and minor histories. There are 10 artists from Germany, Japan, Korea and Vietnam participating in this project. MAP 2022 includes 2-month residency and exchange (October – November 2022), followed by an exhibition at the end of November 2022.

