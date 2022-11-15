MAP 2022 – Artist’s Talk 04 | What do I Say When I Talk about The War

Sat 19 Nov 2022, 03 pm – 05 pm

Month of Art Practice is established as a “contemporary art school”. MAP usually has two phases: Practice and Exchange. Residing artists in Hanoi will discuss and practice the theme of MAP. Participating in the Artist’s talk, you will listen to the share of artists to introduce their artistic practices, projects, exhibitions, and specific concepts/ ideas to work under the theme of ‘WAR’ this year. Then it will be the open discussion and Q&A section led by the moderator.

The final Artist’s talk of MAP 2022 will be hosted, with the presentations of artists: Ryusuke Ito (Japan), Lê Tú Anh (Vietnam), and Nguyễn Minh Hoàng (Vietnam), moderated by curator Vân Đỗ (Vietnam).

Language: English – Vietnamese.

Maximum number of participants: 40 people (Matca), 100 people (ZOOM)

A part of Month of Arts Practice – MAP 2022

About artist:

Ito Ryusuke

Ito Ryusuke is a Japanese Visual Artist / Filmmaker, also known as Kenji Murasame, a critic for Japanese pop culture. He was born in Hokkaido, Japan in 1963. Ito Ryusuke graduated from Tokyo Zokei University with a BFA in visual design, in 1988 and graduated from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago with an MFA in filmmaking, in 1992. Using video media, Ito produces video installations dealing with the themes of the generation of memories as well as the visual recognition through nowadays’ visual media. Ito Ryusuke has had several gallery and museum exhibitions around Japan and ASIAN countries. Ito Ryusuke lives in Sapporo, Japan, and teaching at The Hokkaido University of Education now.

Lê Tú Anh

Lê Tú Anh graduated from the Department of Painting, Ewha Womans University, Korea in 2019. She currently lives and works in Hanoi. She has participated in several group exhibitions in Korea and Vietnam. Inspired by personal and collective stories, her practice is imbued with realistic materials as much as unrealistic interpretations of the past and present. Besides her own artistic practice, she also takes part in other art projects wearing different hats.

Minh-Hoang Nguyen

Minh-Hoang Nguyen takes an approach to photographic storytelling that is both conceptual and documentary. He creates fantastical self-portraits to connect with the world and its objects, people, ideas, and history. When not making self-portraits, Nguyen photographs the absurd drama of everyday life around him.

Nguyen earned his MFA in Experimental and Documentary Arts at Duke University in North Carolina, U.S.A., where he produced Title Wanted, a project on the historical trauma of the Vietnam War, and Crimson Heart, a project on love. In 2017, he created You Are Here, a project about finding a sense of home. My Dear Solitude is his ongoing street series meditating the liminal state between isolation and intimacy.

About moderator:

Vân Đỗ

Vân Đỗ is a curator and writer currently based in Hanoi, Vietnam. From 2019 till 2021, Vân was a former curator at The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre (Saigon, Vietnam). Since 2022, Vân has been running Á Space, an emerging independent space for experimental art practices in Hanoi, Vietnam, as its Artistic Director. Her selected projects include: Recursive Fables (A+ Works of Art, Kuala Lumpur, 2022), IN:ACT 2022 (Nhà Sàn Collective & Á Space, Hanoi & Kassel, 2022), Till later letters (Á Space, Hanoi, 2022), Virtual Private Realms (Manzi Art Space, Hanoi, 2021), Tò he learns how to swim (Bình Quới, Saigon, 2021), An ode to the microscopic (Dcine, Saigon, 2020), Silent Intimacy (The Factory, Saigon, 2019).

The Talk is part of Month of Arts Practice, abbreviated as MAP – the annual art project of Heritage Space since 2015. Each year, MAP sets out a specific theme, inviting the participation of internationally acclaimed artists and curators to come to Hanoi (Vietnam) to practice and exchange with talented young Vietnamese artists.

MAP 2022 has the theme “WAR” – a response to the wars from the past to present time by different perspectives and minor histories. There are 10 artists from Germany, Japan, Korea and Vietnam participating in this project. MAP 2022 includes 2-month residency and exchange (October – November 2022), followed by an exhibition at the end of November 2022.

