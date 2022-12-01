MAP 2022: Art tour of “WAITING ROOM” Exhibition

Sun 04 Dec 2022, 10 am – 11:30 am

Weird House

The Center of Vietnamese Craft Village & Nguyễn Mạnh Đức’s studio

Hamlet 2 Bat Trang village, Gia Lam, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Month of Arts Practice 2022 he 8th season of MAP continues with the WAR theme. Through discussion and art practice during their residency in Vietnam, artists together reflect, exchange, and present their premonitions about the wars from the past to present time by different perspectives and minor histories, about unknown entanglements, unnamed truths, and uncertain future in a volatile world. The work results will be presented to the public through the final exhibition – WAITING ROOM, at “Weird House” in Bat Trang village, Hanoi.

The art tour of “WAITING ROOM” is presented, and led by curators and artists participating in MAP 2022. Through the event, we hope, and try to create a connection between the Artist – their Work – the Public.

Note:

– Take the bus 47A Long Bien – Bat Trang for travelling back and forth from Hanoi center.

– You can park in the Bát Tràng Ceramics Market area, then go to Bánh Cuốn Cô Nghi Restaurant and follow the instructions of MAP to the Weird House.

WAITING ROOM

a Contemporary Art exhibition

a part of MONTH OF ARTS PRACTICE – MAP 2022

There are 10 artists from Germany, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam participating in this project and presenting their works in the exhibition: Oscar Lebeck, Miho Shimizu, Bae Byung Wook, Ryusuke Ito, Sodam Lim, Nguyễn Minh Hoàng, Mi Fa (Lê Vũ Anh Nhi), Jo Ngô (Ngô Kỳ Duyên) & Lê Minh Châu, and Lê Tú Anh.

