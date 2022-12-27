Showcase of Makét 02

07:00 – 19:00, 28 Dec 2022 – 31 Jan 2023, 07 am – 07 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngọc Hà, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

This showcase brings together images from four bodies of work: “Wildlife” by Binh Dang, “Suddenly, it hurts a little” by Nguyen Duy Tuan, “No land man” by Nguyen Dinh Phong, and “Ở Thụy Sĩ” by Thi My Lien Nguyen, all featured in the book Makét 02: From Here On Out. This is the second volume of Makét, a periodical publication by Matca that aims to document the transforming photography scene in Vietnam.

In fleeting nightscapes, Nguyen Duy Tuan comes to terms with his private grievances and the stifling ordinariness of small-town life. Now hidden away from public view, the animal-infused liquor jars portrayed by Binh Dang are further mystified and elevated into urban legends. A self-described “no-land man”, Nguyen Dinh Phong captures whited-out real estate boards imposed on deserted backgrounds, which then become a self-fulfilling prophecy when the pandemic takes its toll on his tourism-dependent adopted city. Thi My Lien Nguyen attempts to map the Vietnamese experiences in Switzerland, going great literal lengths in search of people and things connected to her home country.

Follow updates on event’s page.