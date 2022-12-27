Launching of Makét 02: From Here On Out

18:30 – 20:30, Wed 28 Dec 2022, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer:

You are cordially invited to the launching party of Makét 02: From Here On Out, where our team of super artists and collaborators will be present in person and in spirit. With wine and finger food, we will share the long-winded journey of making this book and welcome the new year with friends near and far.

Makét 02: From Here On Out features four bodies of work: “Wildlife” by Binh Dang, “Suddenly, it hurts a little” by Nguyen Duy Tuan, “No land man” by Nguyen Dinh Phong, and “Ở Thụy Sĩ” by Thi My Lien Nguyen, and an essay by Nguyen Phuong Thao. It has materialized from a very loose pitch. Our initial idea, which now seems naive and straightforward in hindsight, is to bring together several bodies of work we love into a book. While created in different contexts, they all carry distinct individual visions and offer more questions than answers. An ensemble of various modes of documentary, so to speak.

More information and order via Matca’s web shop

The project is made possible thanks to the generous support from the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia and the Embassy of Switzerland in Vietnam.

