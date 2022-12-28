Exhibition “Liminality”

01 Dec 2022 – 15 Jan 2023

The Muse Artspace

47 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

* Exhibition space will be rearranged every couple of weekends

At an early age, children use painting to “frame their thoughts”. In a sense, the artist is the one who’s able to retain that primitive ability to adulthood. Moreover, art was the first means of expressing value prior to the written word. Therefore, art has always played an intimate part in people’s lives.

Despite giving birth to many types of schools, modern art always originates from personal and social life while also being connected with science. Therefore, the more experience one has in life, the more profound and intriguing works one can compose. Each work of art holds a life of its own, and within it, contains the artist’s perspective and creative direction. As artists create new forms of art, appreciating them is a way of enriching our world.

“Liminality” is an annual series of exhibitions organized by The Muse Art Space, taking place during the period of transition. The artworks selected include a wide range of schools and styles from various artists that have accompanied us for a long while. During these special moments, rather than exhibiting by topic or individual, we wish to bring a diverse and vibrant atmosphere from multiple artists. This is also an opportunity for us to share more of the artworks we have, and the stories behind their creations, as well as to reach beyond many boundaries of emotions, and provide a more intimate, instinctive, and primitive view of art.