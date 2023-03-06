SiaM vol. 23: This is (Still) Not a Toy

Thurs 09 Mar 2023, 08 pm

Tita Art

164A Trấn Vũ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Fri 10 Mar 2023, 08 pm

Complex 01

Alley 31, lane 167 Tây Sơn, Quang Trung, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“The possibilities of percussion sounds. I believe, have never been fully realized”

— Charles E. Ives

To keep you on your toes and to bring to you exciting new audiovisual experiences, SiaM vol. 23 is taking a hybrid structure: we’re combining performances with an interactive, beginner-friendly workshop. We’re inviting you to discover the limitless abilities of percussion instruments with the guidance of our talented guest from America, Kyle Acuncius.

“The aim of ‘This is (Still) Not a Toy’ is to encourage the use and appreciation for percussion instruments in 21st century music. All of the pieces performed and workshopped in this concert will be anything but ordinary. Some are written for a regular instrumental set up but is performed in a peculiar way; others will surprise you with its “instruments”. Hopefully this recital/workshop opens up new avenues of music-making and challenges the way that you view and think about sounds,” Kyle shares.

A continuation of SiaM vol. 12: This is Not a Toy, this time around the workshop will not only be led by the extraordinary Kyle Acuncius but also by his two wonderful colleagues, Hyang Gee Lee and Chaiyaphat Prempree. Trust us, this is a “game” you don’t want to miss. Book your ticket now!

Kyle Acuncius, percussion/host (guest artist)

Hyang Gee Lee, percussion (guest artist)

Chaiyaphat Prempree, percussion (guest artist)

Our partners: VNPAY-QR EXPERIENCE, Tita Art, Việt Thương và Steinway & Sons, Complex 01 and Polygon Musik

Ticket price and booking instruction:

The concert will happen at two venues:

Night 1: Thurs 09 Mar 2023, 08 pm

Tita Art – 164A Trấn Vũ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Night 2: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 08 pm

Complex 01 – Alley 31, lane 167 Tây Sơn, Quang Trung, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Ticket: 300.000 VND/person

To book your ticket, please fill in this form and follow the accompanying instructions to pay

* Note:

– This event is for everyone age 8 and above.

– For those who who bought a ticket but cannot attend, please send us a Facebook message at least 3 days before the show so we can arrange a refund or exchange your ticket for a reservation for a later concert.

