[Hanoi Thunder] Artist Talk

Tues 14 Mar 2023, 07 pm – 09 pm

Work Room Four

No. 31, lane 67 Tô Ngọc Vân, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

We invite you to join us for an Artist talk, an evening of conversation between Simon Redington and our curator and founder Claire Driscoll. We will discuss the history of etching and the processes of printmaking in general as medium. You will get to know and understand more about Redington’s creative backstory, his methodology and artistic practice. There will also be an explanation of the work currently on display in the exhibition.

This talk its free, but registration is required as spaces are limited. Please register using the form here. The talk will be conducted in English with Vietnamese translation.

