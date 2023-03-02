Triển lãm “Hào khí Thăng Long”

Chiếu phim: "The Taste Of Tea" (2004) CA’ Library Bộ phim được đánh giá là phiên bản siêu thực của Fanny and Alexander của Ingmar Bergman

Triển lãm "Nghệ sĩ là Chiến sĩ" Bảo tàng Mỹ thuật Việt Nam Triển lãm nhân kỷ niệm 80 năm Đề cương về Văn hóa Việt Nam (1943- 2023)

Triển lãm "Toại Kỳ Sinh" ​Art30 Sự kiện trưng bày nghệ thuật của hoạ sĩ sơn mài Nguyễn Trần Cường

Exhibition "This is not A Dream" VCCA The first time in Vietnam to introduce nearly 100 classic works in digital versions of two great Surrealists Rene Magritte and Frida Kahlo

Exhibition "Fate" Hanoi Studio Gallery A collection of 18 works by Nguyen Thi Hoang Minh (b.1984) and Lam Tu Tran (b.1997)

Exhibition "Tết Art 2023" Hanoi Studio Gallery An annual event that we, along with painters and sculptors, always want to bring to the public every Spring.

Exhibition "Harmonize" V-Art Space The artist’s journey in search of answers to questions about history, the development of society, and the intersection of life, science, and art is recorded via more than 30 oil paintings