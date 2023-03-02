Triển lãm “Hào khí Thăng Long”

REI Artspace Triển lãm giới thiệu số lượng tác phẩm của Phạm Công Xeen
11:11 Espace A solo exhibition of artist Mzung Nguyễn
Alpha Art station & Bệnh viện Quốc tế Mỹ Triển lãm 40 bức tranh sơn dầu kể về hành trình thai nghén của người phụ nữ qua những lần “vượt cạn”
Luala Art Space & Gallery An art exhibition featuring the works of five talented artists
Galerie Quynh Solo exhibition of artist Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng
EMASI Nam Long & EMASI Vạn Phúc An exhibition showcasing the artistic practices of Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai and friends