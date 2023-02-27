23 Feb – 23 March 2023 (except Monday), 10 am – 06 pm

Luala Art Space & Gallery

189C/4 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng str, Thảo Điền ward, D.2, HCMC

From the organizer:

Luala Art Space & Gallery pleased to announce the opening of an art exhibition featuring the works of five talented artists – Dang Xuan Hoa, Le A, Ha Hung Dung, Nguyen Dinh Vu, and Nguyen Thi Thu Hien – at Luala Art Space & Gallery.

Luala Art Space & Gallery invite everyone to join us in celebrating the artistic talents of these five individuals and to appreciate their unique styles and expressions. This exhibition is a testament to the power of art to inspire and engage people from all walks of life.

Luala Art Space & Gallery is committed to providing a platform for emerging artists and showcasing their work to a wider audience. We hope that this exhibition will be a success and inspire many others to pursue their creative passions.

Follow updates on event’s page.