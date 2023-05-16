24 May 2023, 03 pm

Complex 01

167/31/29 Tây Sơn, Đống Đa, Hanoi

Registration link

From the organizer:

Speakers: Jessica Lim, Valentin Rodriguez, Lucille Reyboz, Chelsea Chua, Pascal Beausse, Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà

The panel discussion provides a forum for guests who are educators and representatives of education and training institutions to analyze and discuss the history, current status, and future solutions for creative photography education in Vietnam. In the world, what is the position of this discipline in formal education systems? In Vietnam, in higher education, the Photography major is located in the University of Theater and Performing Arts of Hanoi, and as the Photojournalism major in the Faculty of Journalism of the Academy of Journalism and Communication – is that enough? What solutions have been, are, and can be given to the professional creative photography training in Vietnam?

Round table “Photography: major international events and art market” is an event in the framework of International Photography Biennale Photo Hanoi’23

