Sat 27 May 2023, 03 pm

Art Space, EMASI Nam Long

No. 147, Street no. 8, Nam Long residential area, D7, HCMC

Link đăng ký (30 người)

From the organizer:

The sentimental materials of Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai

The smooth surface of wood worn down through years of skin contact, the fire ash that leaves clothes riddled with holes, the rot of wood submerged in water – these surfaces, impossible to recreate by human hands, are rich with emotion and carry with them singular narratives. This exploration of Thanh Mai’s works led by gấu thiên thể is an effort to delve deeper into the relationships between materials and people, clothing and the body, driftwood and a peaceful home. Anchoring gấu thiên thể’s storytelling of the exhibition is what the duo calls the sentimentality of materials. This journey will unveil the traces of human presence within Thanh mai’s artworks that are unique to a community floating on the vast waters of the Tonlé Sap.

Let’s explore ‘No more, not yet’ with gấu thiên thể!

About gấu thiên thể:

gấu thiên thể is a public arts project focusing on contemporary art in Vietnam. The project aims to foster connections between the public and creative community, and engage in discussions about the arts using approaches from the two founding members’ disciplines: the social sciences and humanities.

*gấu thiên thể literally translates to celestial bear in English.

Community Takeover

Following Nguyen Art Foundation’s main theme in 2023 – Compassion and Community – aside from hosting talks, workshops and tours that revolve around this topic, we are also inviting individuals and collectives that have created, or are part of a community that is passionate about specific art forms. To reflect how community engagement is constantly evolving, we wish to highlight diverse practices that do not shy away from experimentation, and that take an alternative approach to familiar media. The individuals and collectives invited here are inspired by, but also empower their respective communities – a give-and-take that is essential for sustainable community work.

Follow updates on event’s page.