Artist Talk with Eddie Ryan

03 pm – 05 pm, Sat 01 Jul 2023

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngọc Hà, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The talk will cover Eddie Ryan’s initial motivation behind “The Weight of Things”, including Sergei Ponomarev’s work, that photograph of Aylan Kurdi, photographs of the mass movement of migrants from the Middle East to Europe during the Syrian crisis and how those images were ‘reinterpreted’ by certain governments opposed to immigration for any reason.

He will then share the process of making the work. During his time in Dubai, he chose to live in a district built specifically for migrant workers to ensure the work was properly grounded. Influences came from a particular tradition from his home country, which became compatible with being used as a photographic methodology, and also elements from indigenous Australian culture.

* English language with Vietnamese translation

About artist:

Eddie Ryan is a design educator and photographer currently living and working in Vietnam. A graduate of Central St Martins School of Art and Design, London, he began his creative career as a graphic designer. He utilises photography both figuratively and conceptually in digital and analogue forms, and his work has been exhibited physically, online and in print in Featureshoot, Air Magazine, ‘Behind The Portrait’ and ‘The Arab street II’ with Gulf Photo Plus, Vantage Point Sharjah 6, ‘The Art of Observation’ and ‘Car Habitats’ hosted by The Image Guide, and on Lensculture’s Critics Choice competition gallery. His work was also selected by Source Photographic Review as one of their MA/MFA selections for 2022 and was also chosen as one of The Pupilsphere’s Spotlight Artists the same year. He is a graduate of the MA Photography programme at the Belfast School of Art, Ulster University.

